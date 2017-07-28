Panthers teammates Greg Olsen and Julius Peppers walk into an Oklahoma bar ...

The Carolina Panthers’ first full-padded practice of training camp began with some live contact between several young players – and some comedic timing by veteran tight end Greg Olsen.
After the team finished stretching, head coach Ron Rivera brought players to midfield for an Oklahoma drill, which features hard-hitting, one-on-one matchups, to get the pads popping and energy going. After rookie defensive end Daeshon Hall and a couple of other young players squared off, veteran defensive end Julius Peppers was matched up against Olsen.
But Olsen jokingly begged out of the drill, saying his helmet straps were broken. His teammates erupted in laughter.
“It was great timing. It’s always a lot of fun to do something like that, get the energy going. And it really helped,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “I thought the guys went out and practiced the way we needed to have them practice to get better.”
