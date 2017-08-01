Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.
Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, left, speaks with tackle Matt Kalil, center, and center Ryan Kalil, right, along the sideline during practice on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Left tackle Matt Kalil dealing with more than an adjustment to Spartanburg’s humidity

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2017 1:50 PM

SPARTANBURG

Last week, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera laughed off the slight limitation of new left tackle Matt Kalil, saying he was “adjusting to the humidity.”

Kalil, who formerly played in Minnesota, trained this spring in Southern California with his brother, Panthers center Ryan Kalil.

But Matt Kalil is dealing with a little something other than the glaring Spartanburg sun. Rivera confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, after Kalil spent practice on the stationary bike and on the sideline, that the left tackle has a groin injury. His timeline to return is unclear.

The injury is not related to the hip surgery Kalil had last year to repair a genetic problem he had played with since college, Rivera said.

In Kalil’s place at left tackle was backup Amini Silatolu.

Kalil was signed in free agency to a five-year, $55.5 million contract to replace former left tackle Michael Oher, who has since been cut.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's 0:41

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's
Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day 0:46

Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day
Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K 2:03

Steve Smith hosts annual Lace Up Son Family 5K

View More Video