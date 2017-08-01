Left tackle Matt Kalil dealing with more than an adjustment to Spartanburg’s humidity

Last week, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera laughed off the slight limitation of new left tackle Matt Kalil, saying he was “adjusting to the humidity.”
Kalil, who formerly played in Minnesota, trained this spring in Southern California with his brother, Panthers center Ryan Kalil.
But Matt Kalil is dealing with a little something other than the glaring Spartanburg sun. Rivera confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, after Kalil spent practice on the stationary bike and on the sideline, that the left tackle has a groin injury. His timeline to return is unclear.
The injury is not related to the hip surgery Kalil had last year to repair a genetic problem he had played with since college, Rivera said.
In Kalil’s place at left tackle was backup Amini Silatolu.
Kalil was signed in free agency to a five-year, $55.5 million contract to replace former left tackle Michael Oher, who has since been cut.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments