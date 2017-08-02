Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis discusses shoes with a small boy after the team’s practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
What the Panthers miss without Cam Newton practicing, and 23 other things we saw Wednesday

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler

August 02, 2017 12:11 PM

SPARTANBURG

The 24 things we saw, heard and learned from Carolina Panthers training camp practice at Wofford College on Wednesday:

▪  Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was in full pads but still mostly resting his shoulder. There is a noticeable dip in energy on the field when Newton doesn’t practice.

▪  The Panthers have cut WR Cameron Posey. Sign CB Devonta Johnson, who was with Falcons’ practice squad last year. Johnson had a big pass breakup on Fred Ross in his first practice.

▪  RB Jonathan Stewart and DB Mike Adams took vet days.

▪  DT Kawann Short and OT Matt Kalil (groin) both out again today. Coach Ron Rivera said after practice that Short has hamstring and lower back tightness, and sat out as a precaution.

▪  The majority of the team drills took place on the near field, which was much better for the fans in attendance.

▪  Former Panthers defensive back and Spartanburg resident D.J. Moore was attending practice.

▪  So was an officiating crew, which worked the team drills.

▪  Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey had another drop. Everyone freak out.

▪  Trevor Graham, Damiere Byrd and McCaffrey practiced on punt returns. McCaffrey likes to time up his punt returns to where he is catching them on nearly the dead run.

▪  Punter Michael Palardy has been somewhat inconsistent but nailed a couple of nice ones – one of which Graham dropped. Graham, who likes to consider himself fastest guy on Panthers, watched it rolls out of bounds as the crowd groaned.

▪  More opportunity for DB Cole Luke, with Captain Munnerlyn (hamstring) still limited and Zack Sanchez not participating.

▪  Newton was limited, but he did make two short throws to McCaffrey. Side note: Rivera says McCaffrey spent a week in Atlanta with Newton before camp.

▪  Amini Silatolu was at first-team again as Matt Kalil (groin) worked on the side.

▪  S Travell Dixon is wearing a protective boot.

▪  Backup QB Derek Anderson threaded the needle through about three defenders for a touchdown pass to TE Greg Olsen.

▪  Linebacker Zeek Bigger made his biggest play of camp, picking off QB Garrett Gilbert and sprinting it back.

▪  CB James Bradberry finally has the cast off his wrist, maybe for good.

▪  Swear jar for CB Daryl Worley after TE Ed Dickson slipped him easily.

▪  A big, stretching leap by Bradberry resulted in a pass knocked away from WR Kelvin Benjamin. Both Worley and Bradberry have hassled him all camp. Bradberry had breakups on passes intended for Benjamin at least twice on Wednesday.

▪  Two misses to the right – and four makes – for Graham Gano.

▪  Charlotte’s own LJ McCray laid a big-time hit on McCaffrey to keep him out of end zone on a screen.

▪  We will see a fair amount of Panthers fourth-string QB Garrett Gilbert in the preseason and he’s actually not bad. An accurate thrower.

▪  Rookie linebacker Ben Boulware dropped an interception over the middle in team drills, but then made a big play on fellow rookie fullback Alex Armah. Boulware popped the ball loose as Armah saw some rare play action as a ball-carrier. The former Clemson star celebrated accordingly.

▪  Ross was carted off after practice, possibly because of the heat.

