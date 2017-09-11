Panthers have cut WR Brenton Bersin for fifth time. Will it be his last transaction?

Wide receiver Brenton Bersin has been cut and re-signed by the Carolina Panthers four times over the past six years, but Monday might have been his last transaction with his hometown team.
Bersin, who starred at Charlotte Latin and Wofford before signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2012, was among four players who received injury settlements Monday.
The others were offensive linemen Chris Scott and Gino Gradkowski and safety L.J. McCray.
Bersin separated his shoulder at Tennessee on Aug. 19, missed the final two preseason games and was placed on injured reserve as part of the final roster cutdown.
It’s possible Bersin could return to the Panthers – at a date that would depend on the terms of his settlement. But given the infusion of speed at the receiver position, it seems unlikely Bersin will be back.
Bersin, who grew up in the neighborhood where Panthers owner Jerry Richardson lives, has been counted out previously – only to get another chance.
Bersin, 27, caught only 24 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown over parts of three seasons. But he was a favorite of former receivers coach Ricky Proehl because of his sure hands and ability to play all of the receiver spots.
But the timing of Bersin’s injury – combined with the emergence of Damiere Byrd and Curtis Samuel – might mean the end of Bersin’s tenure in Charlotte.
