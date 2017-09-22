When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) has you in his sights, it can be a scary feeling.
When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) has you in his sights, it can be a scary feeling. Jeff Haynes AP
When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) has you in his sights, it can be a scary feeling. Jeff Haynes AP
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside the matchup: Panthers secondary vs. Drew Brees, his trademark act of deception

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 22, 2017 3:18 PM

The New Orleans Saints may have started the year 0-2, but with Drew Brees at quarterback, Carolina’s secondary will still likely have its hands full.

“With Drew, you have to be very sound defensively or he’s going to pick you apart,” Panthers safety Kurt Coleman said this week.

Brees has thrown for 647 yards and three touchdowns in two games this season, with no interceptions. As familiar as the Panthers’ defense is to this point with Brees, they’ll have to face two receivers who will pose a challenge.

With receiver Willie Snead out as he serves a three-game suspension, Brees relied heavily on second-year receiver Michael Thomas last week.

More Videos

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints 0:42

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning' 1:21

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning'

Vast wine collection of alleged Ponzi schemer, Rick Siskey, auctioned off 1:24

Vast wine collection of alleged Ponzi schemer, Rick Siskey, auctioned off

Pedestrian killed on North Tryon 0:36

Pedestrian killed on North Tryon

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply 1:22

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply

Kids with cancer turn into super heroes wearing new hospital gowns 1:07

Kids with cancer turn into super heroes wearing new hospital gowns

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Joel Ford speaks about election results 3:07

Joel Ford speaks about election results

Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon 1:00

Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon

  • Panthers DB James Bradberry's take on the Saints: Every divisional game is tough

    Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry looks ahead to the team's upcoming divisional game against the New Orleans Saints

Panthers DB James Bradberry's take on the Saints: Every divisional game is tough

Carolina Panthers' James Bradberry looks ahead to the team's upcoming divisional game against the New Orleans Saints

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound Ohio State product, is a natural fit for outside routes but is able to line up in the slot as well. He had five catches on 10 targets for 89 yards in Week 2 after being targeted eight times in the first week of the season (with five catches for 45 yards).

“I know he’s a .... Buckeye!” Ohio State product Coleman joked before giving a more serious scouting report of Thomas.

“He has size, quickness, he has great hands,” he said. “He does a great job of being adjust to the ball in the air, you know, for the back-shoulder fades and the deep ball, quick slants. Drew makes it a point of emphasis to get him the ball because I think he is the No. 1 receiver.”

Coleman said the secondary wants to limit the explosive plays from Thomas.

“I think we can live with a slant here, a slant there, a 10-yard catch,” Coleman said. “But it’s the deep ball plays they love to thrive on that they look for.”

One of those deep threats is one of the fastest receivers in the league – and a former Panther.

Ted Ginn Jr. signed with New Orleans in free agency and is settling into his role as the Saints’ burner threat. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but the Saints probably saw on film the things San Francisco speedster Marquise Goodwin did to cornerback James Bradberry on deep routes in Week 1. While Bradberry fared pretty well against Goodwin (and really limited the explosive plays), the amount of sprinting to cover those long “go” routes in the heat caused both Bradberry and Daryl Worley to cramp up.

But defensive end Wes Horton would prefer the ball not reach the secondary at all.

“(Brees) can’t get the ball downfield if he’s getting hit,” Horton said this week.

More Videos

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints 0:42

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning' 1:21

Austin Duke rejoins the Panthers: 'It's just the beginning'

Vast wine collection of alleged Ponzi schemer, Rick Siskey, auctioned off 1:24

Vast wine collection of alleged Ponzi schemer, Rick Siskey, auctioned off

Pedestrian killed on North Tryon 0:36

Pedestrian killed on North Tryon

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply 1:22

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply

Kids with cancer turn into super heroes wearing new hospital gowns 1:07

Kids with cancer turn into super heroes wearing new hospital gowns

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 3:15

Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him

Joel Ford speaks about election results 3:07

Joel Ford speaks about election results

Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon 1:00

Triathlete hit by truck, nearly paralyzed one year ago trains to run a half-marathon

  • What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis talks about facing current New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein, now a defensive captain with his new team.

What Panthers' Thomas Davis expects from ex-teammate A.J. Klein, now with Saints

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis talks about facing current New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein, now a defensive captain with his new team.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobsrver.com

Move to watch: Brees’ pump-fake.

Several defensive players, including linebacker Luke Kuechly and Bradberry, mentioned Brees’ pump-fake when discussing the talents of the quarterback.

Brees uses the move to get defenders to bite in either a separate direction from the throw, or to commit to a play too early.

Head coach Ron Rivera said this, among other tricks and facets of Brees’ game, was something the defense has studied all week.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video