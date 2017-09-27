Starting cornerback absent as Panthers begin preparations for New England

0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that Pause

1:16 Kurt Coleman says Panthers learned from mistakes, ready for Patriots

1:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to team meeting with Jerry Richardson, players

1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

0:30 Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis meets fans before Saints game

1:39 Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn on players meeting with team owner Jerry Richardson

1:41 Harding University 46, Providence 23

15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

0:44 Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges