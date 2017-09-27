More Videos

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Starting cornerback absent as Panthers begin preparations for New England

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 6:23 PM

The Carolina Panthers began its on-field preparation for the New England Patriots in earnest on Wednesday afternoon, but they were missing a few familiar faces as they did so.

Starting corner Daryl Worley apparently hurt his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to New Orleans and did not participate in practice. If he is unable to play Sunday, backup corner Kevon Seymour will fill his spot. Nickel Captain Munnerlyn is also capable of playing on the outside.

Also missing was veteran center Ryan Kalil, who also missed the entirety of last week with a neck problem, and veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, who injured his ribs against the Saints.

Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not participate in practice with a shoulder injury. He had surgery this offseason on one of his shoulders, but it was unclear which shoulder is currently ailing.

Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went through a light jogging and stationary bicycle workout with trainers but did not participate in practice after his knee bent awkwardly under him Sunday.

Rivera said this week Benjamin’s MRI on his knee showed no structural damage.

Linebacker Jeremy Cash is still out with a knee injury.

Quarterback Cam Newton was listed as “limited” for the third week as a part of his “new normal” practice routine to protect his surgically repaired throwing shoulder, but head coach Ron Rivera remarked that Newton “was not as limited as he has been,” and “participated for the most part.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

