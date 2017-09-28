Panthers CB Daryl Worley had a big hit vs. Saints RB. Was it worth it?

Late in last week’s loss to New Orleans, Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley blasted Saints running back Alvin Kamara just after he crossed the goal line on a 25-yard touchdown run.
In hindsight, Worley wishes he’d pulled up and let Kamara score in peace.
“Honestly,” Worley said, “I’d be feeling better right now.”
The big hit left Worley with a strained pectoral muscle just under his shoulder and has clouded his status for Sunday’s game at New England. Worley has yet to practice this week, but is holding out hope he can play vs. the Patriots.
“We’ll see how it goes. We’re working everyday, treatment three times a day,” he said. “So definitely trying to get (better) and definitely trying to get out there.”
Worley is one of several starters hoping to heal before the matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions.
Linebacker Thomas Davis, who played in Super Bowl 50 with a broken arm and has overcome three ACL surgeries, is dealing with a rib injury he sustained late against the Saints.
“I came back in the (Saints) game,” Davis noted. “So I think I’ll be fine.”
Like Worley, Davis has missed the first two practice days this week.
The news was better for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, whose surgically repaired left knee bent backward awkwardly when he was tackled after a 4-yard completion in the first quarter vs. New Orleans.
Benjamin missed the rest of the game and sat out Wednesday’s practice, but was a full participant Thursday. Panthers coach Ron Rivera expects Benjamin to play Sunday, barring a setback.
Rivera said head trainer Ryan Vermillion told Benjamin: “Here you are with a contact injury, getting bent over (backward), and you were fortunate enough to have nothing in terms of structural damage.”
