Carolina Panthers digging in for game on Patriots’ soft field surface

More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs?

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

  • Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

    Can the Carolina Panthers beat the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough? Devin Funchess says ...

Can the Carolina Panthers beat the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough? Devin Funchess says ... Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Can the Carolina Panthers beat the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough? Devin Funchess says ... Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Carolina Panthers digging in for game on Patriots’ soft field surface

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED September 28, 2017 06:28 PM

The New England Patriots replaced the artificial turf at Gillette Stadium after only one game because they believe it was too soft.

The new FieldTurf doesn’t pass muster with the NFLPA, either.

While the NFL has signed off on the new surface, the union sent its field experts to Foxborough and found that it’s still too soft, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFLPA advised players to consult with their equipment managers to make sure they’re not wearing cleats that will dig too deep into the surface and increase the risk of lower-body injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panthers players say the team’s equipment staff is telling them to take multiple pairs of cleats on this week’s trip to New England, and decide after warmups what feels best.

“It’s definitely a factor. It’s something to worry about. So we’re going to bring a couple pairs of cleats and get a feel for it pregame,” tight end Ed Dickson said. “But I wouldn’t give it too much attention.”

Cornerback James Bradberry said he hasn’t heard many players discussing the turf this week.

“(The equipment staff) just told us to make sure we bring a couple pairs of cleats,” Bradberry said. “Just so you can have something to switch out of if you don’t like the cleats that you do have.”

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? 2:11

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs?

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest 0:45

Scotty McCreery perfoms at Belk Bowl Fan Fest

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat 1:20

Panthers fans arrive at Bank of America Stadium stepping to the beat

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman 1:11

Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video