Inside the matchup: Luke Kuechly, Carolina’s linebackers against Rob Gronkowski

More Videos 3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Pause 0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 0:30 Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis meets fans before Saints game 1:01 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates 1:31 Millennials win at the polls but without their peers 15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 2:17 Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte 1:37 Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler gives Week 4 fantasy football picks 1:00 Body found behind west Charlotte church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers' Luke Kuechley 'probably got away with one' against the Patriots in 2013 Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechley "probably got away with one" when they played the Patriots in 2013, a 24-20 Monday Night Football win. He looks ahead to Sunday's game in Foxborough. Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechley "probably got away with one" when they played the Patriots in 2013, a 24-20 Monday Night Football win. He looks ahead to Sunday's game in Foxborough. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers LB Luke Kuechley "probably got away with one" when they played the Patriots in 2013, a 24-20 Monday Night Football win. He looks ahead to Sunday's game in Foxborough. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com