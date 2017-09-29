He said, she said: Do the Panthers have any chance of beating Patriots on the road?

3:12 He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? Pause

0:44 Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

1:16 Panthers' Luke Kuechley 'probably got away with one' against the Patriots in 2013

0:30 Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis meets fans before Saints game

1:01 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum looks forward to playing with new teammates

15:02 The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

1:31 Millennials win at the polls but without their peers

2:17 Workers rescued from cell tower in south Charlotte