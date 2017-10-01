Panthers find ways to speak up without kneeling, sitting during national anthem

More Videos

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton believes people need to come together to solve the recent issues dividing the country. Following the team's victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Newton said that sports bring everyone together. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers find ways to speak up without kneeling, sitting during national anthem

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 7:20 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Without kneeling or sitting during the national anthem, several Carolina Panthers players found ways to speak up about the social issues they care about.

Running back Jonathan Stewart joined linebacker Thomas Davis in clasping his palms in front of his face in prayer. Davis started the gesture last week and said he will continue “praying for America” during the anthem as the season continues.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson wore custom cleats that were painted to feature a black hand shaking a white hand, and the words “stay united, not divided” and “#staywoke” on them.

Cam Newton
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton raises his fist in what he later said was a black power salute after scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s 33-30 victory over the New England Patriots.
Steven Senne AP

“As a country, we need to stay united,” Thompson said after the game, a 33-30 Panthers victory over the New England Patriots. “Football, or any type of sport, brings people together. We can’t have one thing separate us. We have to come together and stay together, and fight through this stuff. We have to read between the lines of what is going on, on how certain people are trying to distract us from certain things and lead us to something else. When really, they’re taking away from the bigger picture.

“So that’s my thing, that’s what I’m rolling with. As a country, we need to stay united whatever race or color you are, whatever religion you are. We just all are part of the United States.”

Several Panthers players also put hands on each others’ shoulders as the anthem played.

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 0:44

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice 1:23

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression 0:39

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means 0:21

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots 0:56

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

    Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers discusses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture during the 33-30 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers discusses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture during the 33-30 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Joseph Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com

“For the two hours, three hours, whenever a time that a sporting event is on or your team is playing, we know that a lot of people from different shapes, colors, creeds, ethnicities and cultures come together,” quarterback Cam Newton said after the game. “At that moment, they’re rooting for the same thing. We try to unify people with that, and that’s all it is.

“Unity is something that is going to cure a bad mentality in this country, and I feel as if we all stick together, if we all come together and listen, hear, speak, we can better help the situation.”

Newton also raised his fist in what he later confirmed was the black power salute after scoring a rushing touchdown, before doing his usual “Superman” gesture.

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that 0:44

Can the Panthers beat the Patriots? Here's what Devin Funchess has to say about that

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton, we need to come together

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice 1:23

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression 0:39

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with Cam Newton's progression

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough game for team

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means 0:21

Panthers safety Mike Adams on what Sunday's win means

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots 0:56

Panthers' Graham Gano talks about game-winning kick to beat Patriots

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talks about why he raised a fist after a rushing touchdown against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton talks about why he raised a fist after a rushing touchdown against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

“I pray every night for God to give me a pinnacle to give people hope,” Newton said. “I did it to raise – to show black pride because I am an African-American, but more or less, I want all people just to see when I play, I want them to see the joy that I go out there and play with.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

