    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on.

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Injury updates on Panthers’ Kurt Coleman, Damiere Byrd, Devin Funchess

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 7:51 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Not only did the Carolina Panthers have an inexperienced cornerback facing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, but by halftime they had a rookie safety on the field, too.

Veteran safety Kurt Coleman had to leave Sunday’s 33-30 Panthers victory in the second quarter with a knee injury, and did not return. Rookie undrafted free agent Demetrious Cox came into the game in place of Coleman, but also suffered an unspecified injury in the fourth quarter.

Cox was replaced by Colin Jones, who was responsible for covering wide receiver Danny Amendola when Amendola got open for the touchdown that tied the game 30-30 late in the fourth quarter.

A source told the Observer that Coleman’s injury is not season-ending.

Elsewhere, Carolina got a scare when starting defensive end Mario Addison hyperextended his knee. Addison was able to come back into the game.

“Somebody hit me while I was spinning. It hurt really bad at the time,” he said. “After awhile, the pain kind of went away just a little. ... I felt like it wasn’t that bad so I finished the game out.”

Starting guard Trai Turner missed time late in the game after rolling his ankle, but said after that he’s fine.

Receiver Damiere Byrd broke his arm on a reverse play, and does not know how much time he’ll miss. In the locker room after the game, Byrd wore a soft cast on his left forearm and a sling.

Receiver Devin Funchess, who caught seven passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns, cramped up a few times near the end of the game.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

