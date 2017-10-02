Injury update: More info trickles out about Panthers S Kurt Coleman’s knee injury

Carolina Panthers veteran safety Kurt Coleman has a sprained MCL, the team confirmed on Monday afternoon.
Coleman injured his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s 33-30 victory against the New England Patriots.
According to the Panthers’ team website, Coleman is projected to miss a month as he recovers. Former undrafted free agent Demetrious Cox will fill in while Coleman heals, alongside veteran safety Mike Adams.
Cox tweaked his ankle during Sunday’s game and had to come out, but should be ready to play this week.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments