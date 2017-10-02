Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman is helped off the field after being injured during play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Coleman sprained his left MCL.
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman is helped off the field after being injured during play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Coleman sprained his left MCL. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman is helped off the field after being injured during play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. on Sunday, October 1, 2017. Coleman sprained his left MCL. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Injury update: More info trickles out about Panthers S Kurt Coleman’s knee injury

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 2:32 PM

Carolina Panthers veteran safety Kurt Coleman has a sprained MCL, the team confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Coleman injured his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s 33-30 victory against the New England Patriots.

According to the Panthers’ team website, Coleman is projected to miss a month as he recovers. Former undrafted free agent Demetrious Cox will fill in while Coleman heals, alongside veteran safety Mike Adams.

Cox tweaked his ankle during Sunday’s game and had to come out, but should be ready to play this week.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team
Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's 0:41

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's
Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day 0:46

Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

View More Video