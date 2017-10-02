Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

More Videos 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team Pause 0:46 Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:51 Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 0:56 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

