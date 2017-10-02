Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Pause
Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:46

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:25

When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 0:27

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

  • Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was very happy with the team's play on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Newton pointed out how proud he is of the offensive line and the team's resolve to battle through adversity early on. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Patriots QB Tom Brady on Sunday’s officiating: ‘They got the calls and we didn’t’

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 02, 2017 4:43 PM

Although Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers didn’t end on a controversial no-call in the end zone, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still wasn’t thrilled with the officiating.

During an appearance Monday on Boston sports talk station WEEI, Brady pointed out the disparity in penalties during the Panthers’ 33-30 victory in Foxborough, Mass.

“Yeah, I mean they called it pretty tight on us (Sunday),” Brady said. “I’ve watched the film a bunch of times. We just didn’t get the calls. I guess they got the calls and we didn’t get them. I don’t know what to say.”

The Patriots were whistled for seven accepted penalties for 55 yards, compared with one for 33 yards – safety Mike Adams’ pass interference – on the Panthers.

The Jerome Boger-led crew called a pair of offensive pass interference penalties against New England, and cornerback Stephone Gilmore was penalized twice for illegal hands to the face.

But Panthers receiver Devin Funchess said the penalties against Gilmore, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, were legitimate.

“You just can’t do that. You can’t grab somebody’s facemask and stop them from running,” Funchess said. “Both times that happened it was a legit call.”

The Panthers beat the Patriots in Charlotte in 2013 after officials threw a flag for pass interference on linebacker Luke Kuechly vs. tight end Rob Gronkowski, then picked it up.

Brady indicated the Patriots have a history of getting the short end of the calls from Boger’s crew, which did not work the 2013 game vs. the Panthers.

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Pause
Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:46

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:25

When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means 0:27

Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 2:25

Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life

  • When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call

    Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag.

When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call

Joe Person tells the story of what transpired in the final moments of the 2013 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots in which Luke Kuechley got away with a big one, a no-call on a pass interference flag.

Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

“From previous (games), that crew has called much more penalties on us than the other team,” Brady told WEEI. “We just have to figure out how to play and tighten it up. If we don’t get the calls, we don’t get them. We still have to go out and play better than we’ve played.”

Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, who spent three seasons with New England, says Brady might have a point.

“I don’t know the history of (Boger’s crew). But when I was there playing with the Patriots I felt like that about a lot of crews. I feel like a lot of crews did not like the Patriots as a whole,” Love said. “So I can totally agree how he feels about that because I felt like that when I was there.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video