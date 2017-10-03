Former Panther scores game-winner for Kansas City in his first NFL game

Carolina Panthers kickers went two-for-two on game-winning field goals this week, it turned out.
Of course one was Graham Gano, Carolina’s reliable veteran, who drilled a 48-yard kick as time expired to help the Panthers upend and upset the New England Patriots 33-30. Gano’s kick lifted the Panthers to 3-1 on the season, tied for the best record in the NFC.
But remember Harrison Butker, the Panthers’ other kicker this offseason?
After Gano’s underwhelming 2016 season where he missed eight kicks (including a would-have-been game-winner at the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in the first game of the season), the Panthers drafted Butker in the seventh round of April’s NFL draft out of Georgia Tech.
Then this offseason, Butker battled with Gano for the Panthers kicking job. It was close, so close that the team elected to keep both players. Gano won the job and stayed on the 53-man roster, but the team stashed Butker on its practice squad.
Or at least it did until last week. That’s when the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to their active roster after their starter, Cairo Santos, got injured. Kansas City ultimately waived Santos.
YES!!!!!! I SEE YOU @buttkicker87 !!!!— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) October 3, 2017
Monday night’s game against Washington was Butker’s first NFL game then, and it couldn’t have started worse. On his first ever professional kick, a 46-yard try, the kick sailed wide left.
But Butker proved to have a short memory, nailing his next two kicks. Then with seconds left and the game tied 20-20, he got a chance to end the game. After the play clock wound down and the team took a timeout, Butker trotted back onto the field and knocked the ball 43 yards through the upright for the three-point lead. While Kansas City scored a fluky defensive touchdown on the last play of the game to bring the final score to 29-20, Butker’s field goal was the true game-winning play.
Turns out the Panthers were onto something when they picked him, after all.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
