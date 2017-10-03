Former Panther scores game-winner for Kansas City in his first NFL game

More Videos 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team Pause 0:46 Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:52 Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 1:25 When the Panthers played the Patriots in 2013, the game was decided on a bad call 1:51 Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:23 Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on recent statements and injustice 5:51 Wells Fargo CEO grilled by lawmakers on whether or not bank will use forced arbitration in the future 6:55 Sen. Elizabeth Warren grills Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should be fired' 2:25 Sleepover at Polk site brings slave experience to life 0:27 Panthers Cam Newton on what Sunday's win means Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football." Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

