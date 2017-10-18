Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is progressing in the concussion protocol after being injured on Thursday against Philadelphia.
Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly edges forward in concussion protocol; Benjamin leaves practice

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 1:30 PM

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly took a step forward in the NFL’s concussion protocol Wednesday by riding a stationary bike during the portion of practice open to the media.

The league’s five-step process for players in the protocol calls for a period of rest and recovery, followed by a second stage during which they can begin light aeorobic activity.

If Kuechly feels good and symptoms do not reemerge or worsen, he’d move on to the final three stages:

▪  aerobic exercise, with strength training;

▪  non-contact, football-specific work;

▪  full return to practice.

An independent neurologist would have to clear Kuechly before he resumes practicing fully, and also would have to sign off before Kuechly plays in a game.

Given where Kuechly is in the protocol, it seems unlikely he would be cleared before Sunday’s game at Chicago.

While Kuechly rode the bike, one of the Panthers’ other star players – wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin – left practice early.

The Panthers will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon, when head coach Ron Rivera meets with the media.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

