Panthers’ Luke Kuechly practiced on Thursday. What that means for his chances to play

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates 0:59

Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success 0:40

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles 1:13

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:46

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

  • Panthers coach Rivera feeling positive on progress of Kurt Coleman

    Carolina Panthers' Ron Rivera sees additional benefit of defensive leadership if Coleman returns during possible absence of Luke Kuechly.

Carolina Panthers' Ron Rivera sees additional benefit of defensive leadership if Coleman returns during possible absence of Luke Kuechly. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers' Ron Rivera sees additional benefit of defensive leadership if Coleman returns during possible absence of Luke Kuechly. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly practiced on Thursday. What that means for his chances to play

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2017 12:44 PM

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly continues to progress through the NFL’s concussion protocol, although it still seems unlikely he’ll play this week.

Kuechly wore a helmet and participated in individual drills Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media. When the Panthers defense started team drills, Kuechly put a green cover over his jersey and joined the scout team.

The Panthers officially listed Kuechly as a non-participant on the injury report, although coach Ron Rivera was encouraged that Kuechly took another step forward.

Kuechly appears to be in the third stage of the protocol, which allows players to participate in non-contact, football-specific drills.

Kuechly, who was injured last week in a loss to Philadelphia, would need to return to full participation in practice before a team physician and independent neurologist could to clear him to play in a game.

Rivera was noncommittal on Kuechly’s status for Sunday’s game at Chicago. But given the caution the Panthers have used with him previously, chances are slim that Kuechly will play against the Bears.

Kuechly missed nine games over the past two seasons as a result of two concussions. He was cleared after three games in each instance, although the Panthers opted to hold Kuechly out of the final three games last season.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis indicated Kuechly’s most recent concussion was not as severe as his previous two, and his recovery timeline would seem to support that.

“Just understanding this situation is not like the other situations, from my understanding,” Davis said. “Seeing him bounce back as quickly as he has, I think he’s definitely in a good place right now. Just excited to see him walking around and healthy.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The Charlotte Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates 0:59

Panthers Greg Olsen missing camaraderie with teammates

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success 0:40

Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together 1:51

Panthers Cam Newton: Country needs to come together

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles 1:13

Panthers Cam Newton says all hands on deck for Eagles

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture 0:46

Panthers Julius Peppers addresses Cam Newton's raised fist gesture

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist 0:56

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton on black pride, raised fist

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 2:43

Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video