Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was among several starters sitting out Wednesday’s practice.
RB Christian McCaffrey among several Panthers starters sitting out Wednesday

By Joseph Person

November 29, 2017 01:22 PM

It’s the time of year when seemingly no one in the NFL is entirely healthy, and the Carolina Panthers’ first practice of New Orleans Saints week reflected that.

Tight end Greg Olsen was on the practice field Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets in the third quarter with soreness in his surgically repaired right foot.

Olsen met this week with Robert Anderson, the Charlotte doctor who performed his September surgery. The follow-up exam did not reveal any additional issues with his foot, a source told the Observer.

But several starters were sidelined Wednesday, including wideout Devin Funchess (toe), cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle), Thomas Davis (leg), running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson.

It’s not clear what’s bothering McCaffrey and Thompson or whether they were given the day off, which was the case with veteran defensive end Julius Peppers.

Peppers and Davis left on a cart after individual drills to return to the stadium.

Center Ryan Kalil, who was active vs. the Jets but did not play, participated during the portion of practice open to the media.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

