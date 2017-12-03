Best answer for controlling pain in Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s injured foot? Grass

Tight end Greg Olsen hopes the Carolina Panthers’ three-game homestand will be good for him and his surgically repaired foot.

Olsen sat out Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Saints after his right foot flared up last week when he “stung” it on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

Olsen, who didn’t practice all week, and the team’s training staff did not think playing another game on an artificial surface made sense. So Olsen watched while the Panthers dropped a key NFC South game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“Three homes games, back on grass, another week to get healthier and stuff, we just felt it was in our best interests long term for the rest of this season,” Olsen said Sunday.

Olsen, who missed eight games while on injured reserve, confirmed that he did not re-fracture his foot against the Jets. But he’s dealing with soreness and understands setbacks are common among players returning from a Jones fracture, which is a break of the fifth metatarsal.

“From the doctors to past people who’ve had this, they told me it’d be a little tricky. It’d kind of come and go,” he said.

“We’re just continuing to progress. This second half of the week, we’d been feeling much better. So hopefully after another good week next week, coming back and playing on some grass, get off this turf for a while, hopefully I’ll be good to go.”