Best answer for controlling pain in Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s injured foot? Grass

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status 0:17

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

  • Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera responds to tight end Greg Olsen not playing during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Best answer for controlling pain in Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s injured foot? Grass

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 03, 2017 10:13 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 10:39 PM

New Orleans

Tight end Greg Olsen hopes the Carolina Panthers’ three-game homestand will be good for him and his surgically repaired foot.

Olsen sat out Sunday’s 31-21 loss to the Saints after his right foot flared up last week when he “stung” it on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium against the Jets.

Olsen, who didn’t practice all week, and the team’s training staff did not think playing another game on an artificial surface made sense. So Olsen watched while the Panthers dropped a key NFC South game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“Three homes games, back on grass, another week to get healthier and stuff, we just felt it was in our best interests long term for the rest of this season,” Olsen said Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Olsen, who missed eight games while on injured reserve, confirmed that he did not re-fracture his foot against the Jets. But he’s dealing with soreness and understands setbacks are common among players returning from a Jones fracture, which is a break of the fifth metatarsal.

“From the doctors to past people who’ve had this, they told me it’d be a little tricky. It’d kind of come and go,” he said.

“We’re just continuing to progress. This second half of the week, we’d been feeling much better. So hopefully after another good week next week, coming back and playing on some grass, get off this turf for a while, hopefully I’ll be good to go.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status 0:17

Panthers Ron Rivera on Greg Olsen’s status

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show 4:45

Mother-son team perform quirky dance for school talent show

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 3:45

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints 0:27

Luke Kuechly says Panthers did not do their job against Saints

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 0:42

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers.

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video