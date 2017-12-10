Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen comes up grimacing and keeping weight off his right foot following a play against the Minnesota Vikings during second quarter action on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen comes up grimacing and keeping weight off his right foot following a play against the Minnesota Vikings during second quarter action on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen comes up grimacing and keeping weight off his right foot following a play against the Minnesota Vikings during second quarter action on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers TE Greg Olsen left game limping, but returned. What’s his status now?

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

December 10, 2017 07:54 PM

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen received a huge honor this week, when he was named as the team’s Walter Payton Man of The Year nominee.

On Sunday against the Vikings, Olsen’s honors continued when he was introduced last as the team ran out onto the field, something reserved for whoever on the team gets the nomination for the prestigious award.

But Olsen, who played his first game at Bank of America Stadium since hurting his foot in Week 2 and spending eight weeks on injured reserve, gave a crowd overjoyed to see his return a bit of a scare in the second quarter.

Olsen appeared to get his surgically repaired foot rolled up on, and had to leave the game for several snaps to get an extra layer of tape.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Got rolled up pretty good there, not ideal,” said Olsen after the game. “But it’s doing all right. Better than I was, so I’ll take it.”

Olsen played a majority of the offensive snaps, which he was expecting, but was only targeted once and the pass was incomplete. It was the first time since 2011 that Olsen has been active and not recorded a catch in a game.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the team wants to work Olsen back into the passing game in the coming weeks.

“He’s too valuable a weapon for us not to use,” he said. “As we gain more and more confidence in him being back, his role will expand.”

Olsen expected as much, too.

“I never expected to just come in and get 12 looks,” said Olsen. “It’s just not realistic. I haven’t played in awhile, so a lot of it is just kind of finding your way out there and I think each week as I kind of get my legs under me and get back going a little bit, I think we’ll find that rhythm again.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings 0:51

Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Panthers Ryan Kalil says win puts team in good position 1:12

Panthers Ryan Kalil says win puts team in good position

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching 0:57

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte 0:39

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

Carolina Panthers celebrate victory over the Minnesota Vikings 0:30

Carolina Panthers celebrate victory over the Minnesota Vikings

  • Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did everything he was told not to do he did on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess during third quarter action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did everything he was told not to do he did on a touchdown pass to wide receiver Devin Funchess during third quarter action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team 0:52

Panthers Cam Newton says Sunday's win a breakthrough for team

Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings 0:51

Panthers Devin Funchess thinks its going to be fun competing against the Vikings

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

Panthers Ryan Kalil says win puts team in good position 1:12

Panthers Ryan Kalil says win puts team in good position

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching 0:57

Panthers Cam Newton: Sometimes you have to overcome coaching

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte 0:39

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

Carolina Panthers celebrate victory over the Minnesota Vikings 0:30

Carolina Panthers celebrate victory over the Minnesota Vikings

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video