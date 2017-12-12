Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has been cleared for Sunday’s game against the Panthers in Charlotte.
Inside the Panthers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers updates his status for game vs. Panthers – on Instagram

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 12, 2017 11:20 PM

Sunday’s Panthers-Packers game got a lot more interesting on Tuesday night.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted on his Instagram account late Tuesday that he’s been cleared to return two months after breaking his right collarbone in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota.

Rodgers, who had a bone scan on his collarbone Monday, is expected to start against the Panthers in an NFC matchup with major playoff implications.

The news will not come as a surprise to Panthers’ players and coaches, several of whom said Monday they were preparing to face Rodgers.

Most observers predicted Rodgers would be activated from injured reserve as long as Green Bay remained in playoff contention. The Packers (7-6) kept their postseason hopes alive with back-to-back overtime wins the past two weeks against Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

