Injury updates: Panthers G Trai Turner in NFL’s concussion protocol, so who fills in?

Carolina’s Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner is in the concussion protocol and has been since Monday, head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Wednesday after the team’s first official injury report of the week listed Turner with a concussion.
“It happened sometime in the game (against Minnesota), and on Monday he came in and talked to (head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion), so they went right into the protocol,” Rivera said.
If a player is visibly hurt and shows symptoms of a traumatic brain injury during a game as seen by team personnel, a league-mandated independent spotter, or self-reports symptoms, NFL rules dictate that they must be tested for a concussion at that time.
Rivera said he did not know when Turner began feeling concussion symptoms.
“He came in, and when I went and saw (Vermillion) on Monday afternoon, he explained to me how Trai felt,” Rivera said. “So they put him in the protocol and started the process.”
If Turner is unable to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, center Tyler Larsen (who also has experience at guard) would likely be the replacement provided he has recovered from a foot injury.
Amini Silatolu, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday against Minnesota, could also fill in. Rookie tackle/guard Taylor Moton, most often used in the team’s “jumbo” package, will likely rotate through in practice this week as well.
In other injury news:
Wide receiver Brenton Bersin did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury. Linebacker Shaq Thompson did not participate in practice and says he is day to day with plantar faciitis.
Wide receiver Kaelin Clay (shoulder), linebacker Thomas Davis (back), receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), Larsen (foot), quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder) and receiver Russell Shepard (shoulder) were all limited in Wednesday’s practice.
