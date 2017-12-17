More Videos

  • What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

    Following the team's 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.

Following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke about what he told the players concerning allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers players react to serious allegations against ‘father-like’ Jerry Richardson

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

December 17, 2017 07:35 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 11:07 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton expressed affection and admiration Sunday for team founding owner Jerry Richardson.

That doesn’t mean Newton dismissed serious allegations made about Richardson’s behavior in a Sports Illustrated investigation published online just before kickoff of the Panthers’ victory over the Green Bay Packers.

The SI report detailed four “significant” monetary settlements made to Panthers employees as a result of inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson. Those incidents included “sexually suggestive language and behavior, and at least one occasion directing a racial slur at an African-American Panthers scout.”

Jerry Richardson
Carolina Panthers team owner Jerry Richardson, right, sits in the owner’s box at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017 with his wife, Rosalind, before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“I really haven’t dug into the investigation, or the story, but personally from me, (Richardson has) given me an opportunity to make a big impact for my family,” said Newton, who is playing on a five-year contract worth in excess of $100 million.

Newton said he appreciates the gravity of this, particularly in the current climate nationally. Numerous public figures, including U.S. Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, have been accused of improprieties of a sexual nature. The “Me, too” Movement has taken on national scope, with women telling stories of powerful men abusing their authority over female subordinates.

“That’s something extremely serious right now, especially when you see so many people getting picked out because of things they have done in the past,” Newton said in his post-game news conference. “I don’t take that lightly.

  • Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

    Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

“I was just telling you my personal experiences with Mr. Richardson, and how he has had such a father-like role to a lot of players in that locker room, present and past.”

Defensive back Captain Munnerlyn, in his second stint with the Panthers, said he has no personal experience to suggest Richardson is racially insensitive.

“Nope, I never heard that. I don’t know where those accusations are coming from,” Munnerlyn said. “Mr. Richardson has always been a nice man to me. Every time I see him, he puts a smile on my face.”

This issue first became public early Friday evening, when the Panthers issued a brief statement saying there would be an investigation by the team into possible workplace misconduct by Richardson. That was in apparent response to inquiries by Sports Illustrated, directed to the team. Sunday, the NFL announced it would lead the investigation, rather than the Panthers.

“Everybody was like, ‘What?!’ Everybody was shocked,” Munnerlyn said of Friday’s team announcement. “But we don’t want to just jump to conclusions, to say things. Just let the investigation happen, and move on from there.”

  • Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses his relationship and how he has found a refuge in team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that he has heard about the allegations against Richardson but wanted to address his relationship.

Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discusses his relationship and how he has found a refuge in team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that he has heard about the allegations against Richardson but wanted to address his relationship.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Richardson, 81, a former wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts, pursued NFL expansion to Charlotte in the early 1990s before the Panthers’ inaugural season in 1995. Though the Richardson family owns less than half of the team, Richardson has always served as head of the franchise. His partners erected a statue of him outside Bank of America Stadium.

“These situations are hard. Without knowing a lot of the information, I don’t even know really what to call (it), but that’s why they’re doing the investigation. And we’ll see what the end result of that is,” said tight end Greg Olsen.

“I know what relationship I’ve had with Mr. Richardson personally: It’s been nothing but a really strong and positive one. And I would imagine a lot of other guys could say that. But it’s hard to really speculate on where we’re at.”

  • Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he cannot provide answers to some of the questions that he is being asked about allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that it is too early without knowing all the facts.

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he cannot provide answers to some of the questions that he is being asked about allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson. Newton says that it is too early without knowing all the facts.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

There is a possible recent precedent in major-league sports with Donald Sterling, formerly the owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

In the spring of 2014, recordings of Sterling making racist comments became public. The NBA fined Sterling $2.5 million, took away his authority as team owner and ultimately forced a sale of the team to Steve Balmer, the former CEO of Microsoft.

“I hope things (don’t) alter my thinking of Mr. Richardson,” Newton said. “He has given me some things I will always be appreciative for.

  • Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team's 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera addresses his relationship and the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 following the team’s 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

“It’s just too early to tell” how this could play out, Newton added. “I’m answering questions (when) I really don’t know what the factual statements are. I really can’t get to you with that, but I think highly of Mr. Richardson. It takes only time (for) everybody that the truth comes out.”

Rick Bonnell: 704-358-5129, @rick_bonnell

