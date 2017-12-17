Carolina Panthers report card: Worst unit vs. Packers is ... linebackers?

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

A Quarterback: Cam Newton threw for four TDs, matching a season high, and finished with the ninth-highest passer rating of his career.

B+ Running backs: Christian McCaffrey had nine touches on the Panthers’ first drive and capped it with a TD. He also set a career high with 136 scrimmage yards.

A Receivers: Greg Olsen became the fifth Panthers player to post a 100-yard receiving game this season. Damiere Byrd had two TD catches, including one in which he pulled a “butt drag swag.”

A Offensive line: Playing without Trai Turner, the line allowed only one sack and led the way on a 151-yard rushing day. Panthers improved to 8-3 when running for 100-plus.

B Defensive line: Julius Peppers and Mario Addison each had a half-sack, and remain tied for the team lead with 10 sacks apiece. Wes Horton added a sack and another hit on Aaron Rodgers.

C Linebackers: Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis combined for eight tackles and each missed a couple. Davis was flagged for a hit on Davante Adams that will bring a hefty fine and maybe a suspension.

B+ Secondary: Yes, Rodgers finished with 290 yards, but a lot of it came late. Second-year CBs Daryl Worley and James Bradberry have combined for four INTs the past two weeks after making none the first 12 games.

B- Special teams: Graham Gano made a 33-yard field goal to improve to 25-of-26 on the year. Michael Palardy averaged 43.5 yards on four punts, with a 39.8-yard net.

B+ Coaching: Ron Rivera kept his team focused amid the Jerry Richardson misconduct allegations. Now he’ll have to try to keep them focused following Richardson’s bombshell announcement that he’s selling the team.