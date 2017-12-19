What Panthers QB Cam Newton pulled on Packers LB Clay Matthews made Mike Shula spit

And we thought the best quote or moment to come out of Carolina’s matchup against Green Bay last week would be when quarterback Cam Newton referred to linebacker Clay Matthews as “Aaron Rodgers’ roommate ... you know, from the (State Farm) commercials.”
Heck, that wasn’t even the best moment involving Matthews.
A clip circulating around the internet since Carolina’s 31-24 victory over the Packers on Sunday shows Matthews calling what he believed to be the Panthers’ next play on second and goal in the first quarter after surveying the personnel across from him.
This is awesome. Cam Newton to the #Packers defense: "You've been watching film huh? Watch this"— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 17, 2017
Touchdown #Panthers.pic.twitter.com/U8exGKB3hU
“It’s that wheel route, it’s that wheel route!” Matthews can be heard shouting.
With a huge grin, Newton yelled at Matthews, “You’ve been watching film, huh? That’s cool. Watch this!”
Instead of the wheel route, rookie running back/receiver Christian McCaffrey looped inside across the middle from out of the backfield (with the help of a Greg Olsen block), and Newton connected with him for a 7-yard score.
The irony, of course at the Packers’ expense, was that the wheel route would have also been open on the play.
When this fact was brought up to offensive coordinator Mike Shula on Monday, he had just taken a swig of water and almost spit it out laughing.
“They were in man coverage, and they actually ended up running into each other (on the outside). So we were fortunate.
“(Matthews) was on the other side of the play, I don’t know what he was seeing on that.
“I think Cam just heard him and kind of knew that we had a play on that was not what they thought it was.”
