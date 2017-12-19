Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), the team’s leading tackler, has been selected to the Pro Bowl.
Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly the lone Panthers Pro Bowl selection

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 08:20 PM

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was the team’s lone Pro Bowl selection for 2017. The rosters were announced on Tuesday night.

Kuechly has a five-season streak of Pro Bowl selections, which ties a team-high with current and former Panthers Julius Peppers, Ryan Kalil, Steve Smith Sr., Wesley Walls and Michael Bates.

Despite missing one game this season while in the concussion protocol, Kuechly has 107 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown).

The Panthers may also have alternates sent to the Pro Bowl depending on how the postseason goes. Candidates include Peppers, defensive end Mario Addison and defensive tackle Kawann Short.

The Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game returns to Orlando for the second consecutive season.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

