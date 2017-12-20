Good sign for Panthers’ playoff chances? Bucs injury report keeps growing

More Videos 0:45 Panthers Cam Newton: The team should stay in Charlotte Pause 0:59 Panthers Cam Newton only interested in one bowl game 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 0:50 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly praises defensive backs in win over Green Bay Packers 0:49 Panthers Ron Rivera: We are here to play football 0:54 Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 1:28 Panthers Cam Newton has found refuge in Jerry Richardson 0:47 Panthers coach Ron Rivera on team owner Jerry Richardson 0:31 What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 1:44 Panthers Cam Newton: Everything I have heard are allegations against Richardson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers Ron Rivera: We are here to play football Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson again and the sale of the team following the current season on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The team’s focus now is to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson again and the sale of the team following the current season on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The team’s focus now is to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

