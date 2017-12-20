Good sign for Panthers’ playoff chances? Bucs injury report keeps growing

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh provides cheer throughout Charlotte 2:54

Panthers Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh provides cheer throughout Charlotte

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica 1:01

Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

  • Panthers Ron Rivera: We are here to play football

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson again and the sale of the team following the current season on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The team’s focus now is to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson again and the sale of the team following the current season on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The team’s focus now is to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke with the team about the allegations against team owner Jerry Richardson again and the sale of the team following the current season on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. The team’s focus now is to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Good sign for Panthers’ playoff chances? Bucs injury report keeps growing

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 04:04 PM

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers meet on Sunday, the Bucs will have a different look than the first time these two teams played.

When Carolina traveled to Tampa in late October they emerged with a 17-3 victory by limiting the Bucs’ offense. And this time, many of those Tampa Bay offensive players might not be on the field.

The Bucs’ injury situation is one of the worst in the NFL, and their most recent game – a 24-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night – only made matters worse. Going into that game, Tampa was without three of its best defenders – defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring). Monday brought 10 new injuries, including to receiver Desean Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard, who both wore boots on their ankles after the game.

Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter is dealing with all those injuries now.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You don’t have much choice,” Koetter said via phone on Wednesday. “They’re not gonna cancel the season just because you get guys hurt.”

One of the most significant injuries Monday night was to one of the Bucs’ key offensive linemen, guard J.R. Sweezy. If Sweezy, who also sported an ankle boot after the game, is unable to play, it could be a huge boon for Carolina’s defensive line, already among the league leaders in sacks with 43. Only Jacksonville (51) and the Los Angeles Rams (47) have more quarterback takedowns than Carolina, which is tied with Pittsburgh.

As for Carolina’s offense, Cam Newton could also take advantage of a depleted Bucs front, especially if McCoy, just named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl, is out for another week.

As for what Koetter can do to replace that level of production? Not much.

“We’re paid to play and paid to coach,” Koetter said, “and we have to do that.”

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Pause
Panthers Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh provides cheer throughout Charlotte 2:54

Panthers Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh provides cheer throughout Charlotte

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte 1:38

AG Jeff Sessions announces a new crime task force in Charlotte

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers? 1:56

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica 1:01

Panthers Cam Newton breaks it down with Chef Monica

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

These teens earn $15 an hour at school 1:08

These teens earn $15 an hour at school

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video