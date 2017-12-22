Fearless predictions: Cam Newton, Jameis Winston set for different Sunday experiences

More Videos

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? 2:38

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:01

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances 1:03

Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams? 2:51

How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams?

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden 1:55

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he sometimes forgets that running back Christian McCaffrey is a rookie providing holes that provide opportunities for other teammates.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he sometimes forgets that running back Christian McCaffrey is a rookie providing holes that provide opportunities for other teammates. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says that he sometimes forgets that running back Christian McCaffrey is a rookie providing holes that provide opportunities for other teammates. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Fearless predictions: Cam Newton, Jameis Winston set for different Sunday experiences

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 06:18 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Five fearless predictions for Sunday’s Carolina Panthers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

1. Panthers’ interception barrage will continue.

After going the first 12 games without an interception, second-year corners James Bradberry and Daryl Worley combined for four (two apiece) in victories over Minnesota and Green Bay. Thieves Ave. will continue to be open against Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston, who has thrown nine interceptions in five career games vs. Carolina. It won’t necessarily be Bradberry and Worley again, but the Panthers will get two more interceptions vs. Famous Jameis.

2. Cameron Brate will catch four passes.

Because who else – besides Mike Evans and Adam Humphries – is Winston going to throw to? Rookie tight end O.J. Howard and speedy wideout DeSean Jackson are both out with injuries. Meanwhile, Brate, the fourth-year tight end, is coming off a four-catch game at Atlanta and had four receptions in the first meeting vs. Carolina. The Panthers couldn’t cover Packers tight end Richard Rodgers Jr. late in last week’s victory.

3. Cam Newton will not be sacked.

Newton dropped back to pass at least 34 times at Tampa Bay in Week 8 (32 pass attempts, two scrambles) and was not hit once – let alone sacked. The Bucs are last in the league with 18 sacks and are threatening to finish with a franchise low (19, in 1986). Even with Amini Silatolu filling in for right guard Trai Turner (concussion) for the second game in a row, Newton will enjoy a clean pocket.

4. Julius Peppers will retake the sack lead.

Peppers and fellow edge rusher Mario Addison have been battling for the team lead in sacks all season, and enter Sunday’s game tied with 10 apiece. But Peppers should have an advantage working against second-string right tackle Caleb Benenoch, who will be making just his fifth career start. Peppers has played a lot since Charles Johnson was suspended, so look for the Panthers to substitute more liberally to keep him fresh for the postseason.

5. Two more field goals for Graham Gano.

Gano, who is set to play in his first Pro Bowl, leads the NFL in field goal accuracy, having missed only once in 26 tries. Gano is on pace to set the Panthers’ single-season record for field goal percentage and he’ll do nothing to hurt his chances against the Bucs. They won’t be pressure kicks, either. Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey will help the Panthers build a big early lead and this one shouldn’t ever get too close. Panthers 34, Bucs 20.

Bucs at Panthers

Where:

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

When:

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Watch:

FOX (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Kristina Pink)

