Panthers’ Cam Newton wants to have ‘more Chosens’ after hit in ... the ‘wrong spot’

Three players threw passes for the Carolina Panthers during their 22-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, all under very different circumstances.

The first was quarterback Cam Newton, obviously. The second was punter Michael Palardy, who attempted one throw on a fake-punt attempt in the second half. The third, though, was Newton’s backup, Derek Anderson, who came into the game for a single play because of an ... interesting ... injury to Newton.

On the play, which came midway through the second quarter, Newton kept the ball and plunged into the middle of the field on a quarterback run. Only, when Bucs linebackers Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David tackled Newton, one of them hit him in a sensitive area.

Newton stayed down, writhing for a minute before coming out of the game. Anderson entered and threw an incomplete pass to Damiere Byrd on third down, which meant Carolina had to settle for a field goal. Newton came back into the game on the offense’s next possession and appeared fine walking around the sideline.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said he wants to have “more Chosens” – with his son Chosen in the room for Sunday’s postgame news conference. Carolina beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 22-19 to clinch a playoff spot. Chuck Burton AP

After the game, with his 2-year-old son Chosen by his side at the podium, Newton addressed his brief groin injury.

“I don’t think it was intentional,” Newton said with a grin. “His (the Bucs linebacker’s) hand just hit the wrong spot.

“I plan on having more Chosens one day and he didn’t help it.”