How limiting the Falcons’ explosive-play potential can give Carolina a win on Sunday

What is the best-case scenario for Panthers entering playoffs? Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Charlotte Observer Panthers beat writer Joe Person says that the Panthers still have a shot at a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. A No. 2 seed would mean a first-round bye and at least one home game. The Panthers are guaranteed no worse than the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

