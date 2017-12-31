Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Keanu Neal’s hit: ‘Everyone ... understood why I was upset’

More Videos 1:25 Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost Pause 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:17 Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs 0:31 Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons 0:42 The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 3:18 He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 0:56 Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons 0:34 Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

