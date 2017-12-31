Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Keanu Neal’s hit: ‘Everyone ... understood why I was upset’

More Videos

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:25

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs 1:17

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons 0:31

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 0:42

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons 0:56

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

  • Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

    Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta.

Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers Greg Olsen explains why he was upset at a call during a New Year's Eve game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers will play in the wild-card round of the playoffs after the loss to Atlanta. Matt Walsh mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers TE Greg Olsen on Keanu Neal’s hit: ‘Everyone ... understood why I was upset’

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

December 31, 2017 10:07 PM

UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen lost his head a bit Sunday – after taking a shot to the head in the first half of a 22-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Olsen was drilled by Falcons safety Keanu Neal on an incomplete pass across the middle on the first play of the second quarter. The top of Neal’s helmet struck Olsen’s facemask, but no penalty was called.

Olsen got up looking for a flag and had a heated conversation with an official on the sideline. Olsen said the ref told him officials had not seen the hit.

“We talk all year about looking for guys. If anyone saw the replay, you take a full-on helmet square to the face,” Olsen said. “You’d at least like to get the penalty. I think everyone who watches understood why I was upset about that.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The helmet-to-helmet hit and ensuing no-call were part of a rough day for Olsen, who finished with one catch on 10 targets and two false start penalties.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:25

Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs 1:17

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera looks ahead to upcoming playoffs

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons 0:31

Carolina Panthers leave the field after loss to Atlanta Falcons

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 0:42

The Carolina Panthers hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game 3:18

He said, she said: Carolina Panthers against Atlanta Falcons will be a tough game

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons 0:56

Carolina Panthers head coach says team missed opportunities against Falcons

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 0:34

Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:00

Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:37

Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video