    Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is happy that his Georgia Bulldogs are playing for the national championship on Monday night against Alabama. Davis says that he will be in the building cheering them on. Asked if he will take defensive end Charles Johnson with him....Davis has quite the reply.

Panthers’ Thomas Davis going to see his Dawgs, but won’t be taking ‘a grown man’ with him

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 04, 2018 05:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is preparing for a couple of big days – playing football, and then watching it.

Davis, a former Georgia safety, says he will “most certainly be in the building” Monday night when his Bulldogs face Alabama in the college football national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Davis, an all-SEC selection in 2004, called Georgia’s win over Oklahoma one of the greatest Rose Bowl games of all time. He’s not about to miss the Bulldogs’ shot at their first national title since 1980.

“I don’t really care how we get it done. I predict a Dawgs win. That’s all that matters to me,” Davis said. “We know Alabama is a tough opponent. They’ve been so for a long time. But I think it’s our time now.”

Asked if he planned to take Panthers teammate and former Bulldog Charles Johnson with him, Davis said: “Charles is a grown man. He’s going to take his self. I’m taking my wife with me.”

But before Monday there is the matter of the NFC wild-card game in New Orleans, where Davis will pass John Kasay as the team’s all-time leader in playoff games in a Panthers uniform (11).

But Davis wasn’t all that fired up about a record tied to just playing in postseason games.

“That ain’t a real big stat. I want to be one of the all-time winningest linebackers when it’s all said and done,” Davis said. “That’s one of the things that you really take pride in – going out, making it to the playoffs and producing wins.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

