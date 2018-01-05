2 Panthers on AP All-Pro first team, 1 named to second-team

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been named to the AP All-Pro first team for the fourth time, the news agency announced Friday.
Kuechly leads the Panthers this season with 125 tackles and three interceptions. He also ranks first in the league since 2012 (his rookie season) with 818 tackles. He was also the only Panthers Pro Bowl selection this season.
Joining Kuechly with first-team honors was guard Andrew Norwell, in just his second year as the 16-game starter for Carolina at the position. Norwell was a former undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, and is in a contract year.
“He is such a great team player,” said head coach Ron Rivera on Friday afternoon. “A big part of it is who he is as a young man, how hard he works, his dedication. He takes coaching very, very well. He takes constructive criticism very well. He applies it and improves himself.”
Right tackle Daryl Williams made the AP All-Pro second team after a solid 2017 season. He is also in a contract year.
