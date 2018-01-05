Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) screams in disgust after a New Orleans Saints touchdown in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saints won 31-21. Kuechly gets another shot at the Saints in Sunday’s wild-card game, days after he was named to AP’s All-Pro first team for a fourth time.
Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

2 Panthers on AP All-Pro first team, 1 named to second-team

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 02:33 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been named to the AP All-Pro first team for the fourth time, the news agency announced Friday.

Kuechly leads the Panthers this season with 125 tackles and three interceptions. He also ranks first in the league since 2012 (his rookie season) with 818 tackles. He was also the only Panthers Pro Bowl selection this season.

Joining Kuechly with first-team honors was guard Andrew Norwell, in just his second year as the 16-game starter for Carolina at the position. Norwell was a former undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, and is in a contract year.

“He is such a great team player,” said head coach Ron Rivera on Friday afternoon. “A big part of it is who he is as a young man, how hard he works, his dedication. He takes coaching very, very well. He takes constructive criticism very well. He applies it and improves himself.”

Right tackle Daryl Williams made the AP All-Pro second team after a solid 2017 season. He is also in a contract year.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

