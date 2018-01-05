2 Panthers on AP All-Pro first team, 1 named to second-team

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) screams in disgust after a New Orleans Saints touchdown in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017. The Saints won 31-21. Kuechly gets another shot at the Saints in Sunday’s wild-card game, days after he was named to AP’s All-Pro first team for a fourth time. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com