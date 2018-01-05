Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil, left, provides protection for quarterback Cam Newton as Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, right, rushes during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Kalil has been dealing with an illness this week and is questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans.
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil, left, provides protection for quarterback Cam Newton as Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, right, rushes during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Kalil has been dealing with an illness this week and is questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil, left, provides protection for quarterback Cam Newton as Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, right, rushes during second quarter action on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Kalil has been dealing with an illness this week and is questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers look healthy ahead of Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans; 1 step to go

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

January 05, 2018 02:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Carolina Panthers have mostly good news on their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s wild-card matchup in New Orleans.

The only players who are questionable are left tackle Matt Kalil, who has been battling an illness this week, receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), backup quarterback Derek Anderson (illness) and guard Trai Turner (concussion protocol).

But head coach Ron Rivera sounded optimistic Friday that both Kalil and Funchess would be able to play on Sunday. Kalil went through walkthroughs with the team Friday morning before going inside, while Funchess practiced for the first time this week.

Funchess also said Thursday that not practicing through most of the week was precautionary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turner has missed three games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and the Panthers would like to have him back in time for a postseason push in Turner’s hometown, New Orleans. He will see an independent neurologist on Saturday, which is the last step toward clearance in the protocol.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team
Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's 0:41

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's
Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day 0:46

Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

View More Video