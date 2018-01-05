Panthers look healthy ahead of Sunday’s wild-card game in New Orleans; 1 step to go

The Carolina Panthers have mostly good news on their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s wild-card matchup in New Orleans.
The only players who are questionable are left tackle Matt Kalil, who has been battling an illness this week, receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), backup quarterback Derek Anderson (illness) and guard Trai Turner (concussion protocol).
But head coach Ron Rivera sounded optimistic Friday that both Kalil and Funchess would be able to play on Sunday. Kalil went through walkthroughs with the team Friday morning before going inside, while Funchess practiced for the first time this week.
Funchess also said Thursday that not practicing through most of the week was precautionary.
Turner has missed three games while in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and the Panthers would like to have him back in time for a postseason push in Turner’s hometown, New Orleans. He will see an independent neurologist on Saturday, which is the last step toward clearance in the protocol.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
