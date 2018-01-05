Panthers tight end Ed Dickson is this year’s winner of the Tom Berry Good Guy Award, which honors the Panthers player who was most helpful to the media.
TE Ed Dickson honored as Panthers’ Good Guy Award winner

January 05, 2018 02:43 PM

Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson is this year’s winner of the Tom Berry Good Guy Award, which annually honors the Panthers player who was most helpful to the media.

Dickson, in his fourth season with the Panthers, replaced Greg Olsen as the No. 1 tight end for two months after Olsen broke his foot in September. In a Week 5 victory at Detroit, Dickson became just the second tight end in NFL history to finish with 175 yards on five receptions or fewer.

The Good Guy Award, presented by the Carolinas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, is named for Tom Berry, a longtime columnist and Panthers beat writer for the High Point (N.C.) Enterprise who died at the start of the 2009 season.

Dickson joins a list of former winners that includes current teammates Olsen, Kurt Coleman and Captain Munnerlyn.

