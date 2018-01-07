NFL in contact with Panthers about protocol on Cam Newton’s concussion check

More Videos

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year 1:09

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era 1:22

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down 0:41

Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down

Panthers Cam Newton understands why Clay Matthews thought play was a wheel route 1:22

Panthers Cam Newton understands why Clay Matthews thought play was a wheel route

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Panthers Cam Newton: When we are all on the same page, it can be dangerous 0:50

Panthers Cam Newton: When we are all on the same page, it can be dangerous

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff 0:56

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 0:26

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss

  • Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was injured during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after being sacked. There was concern that he had suffered a concussion. But Newton says that while he did have to go through the concussion protocol, he was hit in his eye.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was injured during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after being sacked. There was concern that he had suffered a concussion. But Newton says that while he did have to go through the concussion protocol, he was hit in his eye. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was injured during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 after being sacked. There was concern that he had suffered a concussion. But Newton says that while he did have to go through the concussion protocol, he was hit in his eye. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

NFL in contact with Panthers about protocol on Cam Newton’s concussion check

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 07, 2018 10:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said it was an issue with his eye – not his head – that sent him to the sideline to be checked for a concussion in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints.

Newton left for one play after taking a big hit from defensive tackle David Onyemata with about nine minutes left in the Saints’ 31-26 win at the Superdome.

Newton walked toward the Panthers’ sideline and sat down before getting to the bench area. Team doctors and trainers checked on Newton and took him to the medical tent before clearing him to return.

Derek Anderson replaced Newton for one play, an incompletion that forced the Panthers to punt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It wasn’t my head. It was my eye. My helmet had come down low enough over my eyelid and it got pressed by the player’s stomach, I believe,” Newton said. “I thought somebody had stuck a finger in my eye, but I got a visor so that couldn’t happen.”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera thought Newton had been poked in the eye.

“They took him in there as a precautionary just to make sure,” Rivera said. “But when he was sitting on the ground, they were trying to wipe whatever when he got popped. So that’s what that was.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league was in contact with the Panthers’ medical staff about its handling of the situation.

The NFL and the union announced changes to the protocol last month after Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage was allowed to return to the field after a hit against the San Francisco 49ers left him on the ground with his arms shaking.

Among the changes: Players who stumble or fall while trying to stand are required to undergo a concussion evaluation in the locker room, not on the sideline.

But Rivera said Newton took a seat at the urging of the sideline.

“We wanted him to sit down (short of the sideline) to give (Anderson) a chance to warm up. I mean, he was injured,” Rivera said. “Instead of trying to bravely walk off, we wanted him to take a knee to give our guy a couple of throws.”

Newton returned for the next offensive series with about five minutes left and the Panthers trailing 31-19. He threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey and had Carolina in scoring position in the final minute before the rally fell short.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year 1:09

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year

Pause
She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era 1:22

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 0:34

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down 0:41

Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down

Panthers Cam Newton understands why Clay Matthews thought play was a wheel route 1:22

Panthers Cam Newton understands why Clay Matthews thought play was a wheel route

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Panthers Cam Newton: When we are all on the same page, it can be dangerous 0:50

Panthers Cam Newton: When we are all on the same page, it can be dangerous

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff 0:56

Carolina Panthers leave dejected after falling to New Orleans in NFL wild-card playoff

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss 0:26

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson leaves team’s locker room after playoff loss

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

View More Video