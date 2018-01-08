More Videos

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year

Saints were the Panthers nemesis this year

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

Panthers Cam Newton: I believe I am the leader and the team goes as I go

Panthers Cam Newton: I believe I am the leader and the team goes as I go

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy

Panthers Ron Rivera: Appreciative to organization and happy with Marty Hurney

Panthers Ron Rivera: Appreciative to organization and happy with Marty Hurney

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Who will be the next owner of the Panthers?

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly gets choked up talking about the end of the Jerry Richardson era

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team

Panthers Cam Newton: Frustrated that I could not do enough to get a win for the team

    Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said after Sunday’s loss to New Orleans that he heard officials arguing with the head official about a controversial grounding call on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but the head official did not change the call.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said after Sunday’s loss to New Orleans that he heard officials arguing with the head official about a controversial grounding call on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but the head official did not change the call. Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com
Officiating decisions in the final 2 minutes vs. Saints? Panthers’ Ron Rivera has questions

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 08, 2018 01:14 PM

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera would have liked for safety Mike Adams to bat down New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees’ fourth-down pass in the final two minutes of the Saints’ 31-26 wild-card win.

Rivera also would have liked for the officials to review the play to make sure Adams actually intercepted it.

Actually, Rivera said he “would have loved” for the NFL’s replay center to look at it.

After Sean Payton gambled by going for a fourth-and-2 near midfield after the two-minute warning, Adams picked off Brees’ desperation throw off along the sideline.

Or appeared to.

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he would have liked to have gotten an explanation on the intentional-grounding penalty against quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. The Panthers lost 31-26 to the Saints.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he would have liked to have gotten an explanation on the intentional-grounding penalty against quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. The Panthers lost 31-26 to the Saints.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Replays showed Adams grabbing the ball above his head, but Saints running back Alvin Kamara knocking it out before Adams completed the catch.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly argued with officials that Adams didn’t have control of the ball. An incompletion would have given Carolina possession at its 47 with 1:51 remaining.

Instead, the Panthers started at their 31 before driving into Saints’ territory after officials ruled an interception and then a fumble by Adams out of bounds.

Coaches can’t challenge calls in the final two minutes, although all change-of-possession plays are supposed to be automatically reviewed by NFL officiating head Al Riveron in New York.

Rivera isn’t sure why that didn’t happen Sunday. He told the side judge that officials should review it.

“I said, ‘Hey, you guys need to take a look at that because I’m being told he dropped the ball.’ And he just said, ‘Well, we’ll see,’” Rivera said Monday. “And he actually did say something into his mic. I have no idea what he said. But I did bring it up. I got no information on that (play).”

The Panthers got the yards back on the next play on Devin Funchess’ 19-yard catch.

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was called for intentional grounding during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL wild-card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers lost to the Saints 31-26.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was called for intentional grounding during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL wild-card playoff game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Panthers lost to the Saints 31-26.

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

But the Panthers took issue with another call a few plays later – an intentional grounding on Cam Newton when the quarterback was under heavy pressure.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said he heard other officials trying to convince referee Tony Corrente that Newton was out of the pocket and he should pick up the flag.

Rivera said he thought Newton was “outside the right tackle frame when he threw the ball.”

The officiating aside, Rivera said the Panthers had their opportunities to win the game in the final minute and didn’t get it done.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

