Panthers guard Trai Turner (70) will be headed to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year. Turner was added as an injury replacement Wednesday.
Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Luke Keuchly will have company for Panthers at Pro Bowl after 2 named as replacements

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 05:12 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will have company in Florida.

Carolina kicker Graham Gano and right guard Trai Turner have been named as injury replacements for the Pro Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 28 in Orlando. Gano and Turner, who were first alternates, will take over for Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

gano
Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a 58-yard field goal last weekend at New Orleans. Gano was named to his first Pro Bowl on Wednesday as an injury replacement.
David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

It’s the first Pro Bowl honor for Gano, while Turner is going for the third year in a row.

Shortly after the Panthers’ announcement Wednesday, Turner tweeted: “3Peat!!”

Gano and Turner will join Kuechly, who was selected to the NFL’s annual all-star game for a fifth time last month.

Gano led the NFL with a 96.7 field goal percentage (29 of 30) during the regular season, but missed his first attempt, from 25 yards, in a playoff loss at New Orleans last weekend. He came back to make his next three field goals, including a 58-yarder that was the longest in franchise history.

Turner returned to the lineup against the Saints after missing the final three regular-season games with a concussion.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

