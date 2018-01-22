Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, right, sits on the team's bench during fourth quarter action on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Davis was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl roster on Monday.
Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Panthers LB Thomas Davis added to Pro Bowl roster as he heads into final season

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

January 22, 2018 06:07 PM

On Monday, the NFL announced that Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis made the 2018 Pro Bowl roster.

Davis, a 13-year veteran, replaces Minnesota’s Anthony Barr.

If Davis decides to play in this year’s Pro Bowl, it will be his third consecutive appearance and he’ll join teammates Trai Turner and Graham Gano in Orlando. Linebacker Luke Kuechly also earned the honors but will not be playing.

Davis ranked second on the 2017 squad with 88 tackles, and is Carolina’s all-time leading tackler with 1,019 tackles.

He announced earlier this month that he will play through his contract, which runs through the 2018 season, then retire.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

