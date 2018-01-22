Panthers LB Thomas Davis added to Pro Bowl roster as he heads into final season

On Monday, the NFL announced that Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis made the 2018 Pro Bowl roster.
Davis, a 13-year veteran, replaces Minnesota’s Anthony Barr.
If Davis decides to play in this year’s Pro Bowl, it will be his third consecutive appearance and he’ll join teammates Trai Turner and Graham Gano in Orlando. Linebacker Luke Kuechly also earned the honors but will not be playing.
Davis ranked second on the 2017 squad with 88 tackles, and is Carolina’s all-time leading tackler with 1,019 tackles.
Never miss a local story.
He announced earlier this month that he will play through his contract, which runs through the 2018 season, then retire.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments