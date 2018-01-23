Another Panthers’ assistant expected to join Steve Wilks with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals introduced ex-Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their head coach Tuesday.
On Wednesday one of Wilks’ former colleagues will be in Phoenix with an eye on joining him.
Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb will interview for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator post under Wilks, according to a league source with knowledge of the meeting.
Holcomb, who’s considered the front runner for the job, would replace James Bettcher, who interviewed for the head-coaching vacancy before Wilks was hired.
Never miss a local story.
The Panthers already have lost two assistants to the Cardinals. Offensive line coach Ray Brown will be a part of Wilks’ initial staff in Arizona, Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner told a San Diego radio station this week.
Wilks said Tuesday he hopes to have his staff in place before the Super Bowl.
Holcomb followed former general manager Dave Gettleman to Charlotte in 2013 after the two worked together with the Giants. He’s overseen one of the Panthers’ strongest position groups, with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis both receiving multiple Pro Bowl selections under Holcomb.
Holcomb was a college coach for 12 years before spending four years as a defensive assistant for the Giants. He also was part of the NFL’s minority internship program with the Jets during minicamp and training camp in 2007
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments