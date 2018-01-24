Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, will be in front of the cameras again next Sunday as part of ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show from Minneapolis.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, will be in front of the cameras again next Sunday as part of ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show from Minneapolis. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, will be in front of the cameras again next Sunday as part of ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show from Minneapolis. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Inside the Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Inside information and observations on the Carolina Panthers

Inside the Panthers

Panthers TE Greg Olsen lands a gig at the Super Bowl ... in a different role

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

January 24, 2018 05:59 PM

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has landed a Super Bowl gig.

Not as cool as playing in it, but good work for a guy eyeing a broadcast career in his post-football life.

Olsen will serve as a guest analyst on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown show on Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis, according to a network spokesman. Olsen will help break down the New England Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles matchup during the four-hour pre-game show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) from U.S. Bank Stadium, with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young and several ESPN reporters.

This is Olsen’s second broadcasting cameo in Minneapolis in recent months. He was a guest analyst in the Fox booth for the Vikings-Rams game in November during the Panthers’ bye week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That appearance created a bit of controversy when Vikings general manager Rick Spielman objected to Olsen being in the building a few weeks before the Panthers and Minnesota met in Charlotte.

But an ESPN official said he’s glad to have Olsen on board for the lead-up to Super Bowl LII.

“Greg is a great player who knows the game and how to share his insight with fans,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman said. “We were particularly drawn to him for Super Bowl because this game features two of the best tight ends in football with Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz.

“Greg is the perfect person to talk about the importance of the Patriots and Eagles’ tight ends, while also sharing his own experiences of playing in the Super Bowl. We are excited to have him on our set.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

    Observer reporters Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person discuss Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's practice routine and what it means going forward.

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:48

She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team
Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's 0:41

Carolina Panthers Tuesday OTA's
Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day 0:46

Leonard Fournette on what he had to prove at LSU pro day

View More Video