Panthers TE Greg Olsen lands a gig at the Super Bowl ... in a different role

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has landed a Super Bowl gig.
Not as cool as playing in it, but good work for a guy eyeing a broadcast career in his post-football life.
Olsen will serve as a guest analyst on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown show on Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis, according to a network spokesman. Olsen will help break down the New England Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles matchup during the four-hour pre-game show (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) from U.S. Bank Stadium, with Suzy Kolber, Steve Young and several ESPN reporters.
This is Olsen’s second broadcasting cameo in Minneapolis in recent months. He was a guest analyst in the Fox booth for the Vikings-Rams game in November during the Panthers’ bye week.
That appearance created a bit of controversy when Vikings general manager Rick Spielman objected to Olsen being in the building a few weeks before the Panthers and Minnesota met in Charlotte.
But an ESPN official said he’s glad to have Olsen on board for the lead-up to Super Bowl LII.
“Greg is a great player who knows the game and how to share his insight with fans,” ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman said. “We were particularly drawn to him for Super Bowl because this game features two of the best tight ends in football with Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz.
“Greg is the perfect person to talk about the importance of the Patriots and Eagles’ tight ends, while also sharing his own experiences of playing in the Super Bowl. We are excited to have him on our set.”
