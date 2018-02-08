As candidates wait, how long can Panthers pause in general manager search?

What promised to be an unsettled offseason for the Carolina Panthers is off to a chaotic start.
The Panthers placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on leave and the NFL began an investigation this week after Hurney’s ex-wife, Jeanne Hurney, accused him of harassment in a request for a temporary protective order.
Jeanne Hurney has withdrawn the complaint but the NFL is continuing with its investigation, leaving Hurney in limbo – not to mention the three external candidates who interviewed for the full-time GM position last week.
CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora tweeted that a decision on a new GM “could happen quickly” and advised readers to “expect an outside candidate.”
Never miss a local story.
Team sources told the Observer on Thursday the Panthers were continuing through the process and nothing was imminent in terms of naming a full-time GM.
One source indicated that owner Jerry Richardson didn’t want to make any rash decisions when it comes to Hurney.
But there could be outside factors, namely possible pressure from the Fritz Pollard Alliance for the league and Panthers to make a decision rather than allowing the three minority candidates – Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III and 49ers personnel executive Martin Mayhew – to continue to wait and wonder.
Dawson interviewed for the same position with the Panthers before they hired Dave Gettleman in 2013.
Raye worked with Panthers coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Norv Turner in San Diego.
Mayhew spent seven seasons as Detroits’s GM from 2009-2015.
Meanwhile, the calendar keeps turning closer to the start of free agency next month and the April draft.
And you wonder how long Richardson – who’s selling the team and under investigation himself – can wait for the league to finish its review of Hurney.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments