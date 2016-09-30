Panther Tracks

September 30, 2016 8:38 AM

Local Girl Scout to be featured on ‘All in with Cam Newton’ Friday night

By Mark Price

Emerson Carter of Charlotte’s Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council’s will join Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on the Nickelodeon Channel’s “All In With Cam Newton” at 8 p.m. Friday.

The fourth grader and five-year Girl Scout will share her passion for music and dreams of recording an album and performing in Nashville. She is a regular at local coffee houses in the Lake Norman area, performing original music and popular cover songs.

Family members said in a press release that Emerson learned about Newton's show through a Girl Scout email and decided to apply.

“We were so shocked when we got the call that Emerson had been chosen for the show,” her mother, Heather Carter, said in a statement. “To be inspired by a leader like Cam and have this opportunity is truly game-changing for Emerson.”

In the series, Newton along with a roster of experts, steps into the worlds of different kids and takes them on a journey to help push them closer to fulfilling dreams.

For Emerson, Newton arranged for a special visit with a Grammy award-winning trio who performed one of her original songs. This opportunity propelled Emerson to conduct a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to record an album which she is currently producing, said a press release.

For details on the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council, visit www.hngirlscouts.org. For information on “All In With Cam Newton,” visit www.nick.com/all-in-with-cam-newton/.

