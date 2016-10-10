Anti-Trump flyover planned Monday uptown before Carolina Panthers game

This evening before the Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a plane will fly over Bank of America Stadium with a message that slams Donald Trump and encourages fans to vote against the Republican presidential nominee in November.
The banner will read: “Trump assaults women. Outraged? Vote.” Commissioned by a national women’s advocacy organization called UltraViolet Action, the plane is scheduled to fly over the stadium from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
The flyover comes days after a 2005 video surfaced of Trump bragging about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women who were not his wife on recordings obtained by The Washington Post and NBC News. The revelation prompted the presidential candidate to issue a rare apology Friday.
“Donald Trump is a dangerous, predatory misogynist and the living embodiment of rape culture –asserting he has the right to assault women because he’s famous and a celebrity,” said Shaunna Thomas, a co-founder of the organization, in a statement.
“While these comments aren’t surprising from a man who has built his life off denigrating women, they are further proof that he is wholly unqualified to be President and should never be allowed to step foot in the White House.”
The Panthers play the Buccaneers at 8:30 p.m., two hours after the flyover is supposed to end. Because of to safety concerns, no air traffic is allowed over stadiums an hour prior to the game, UltraViolet Action noted.
Over the weekend, the organization released a 30-second TV spot in swing states that slams Trump for his statements about women.
In the second presidential debate Sunday night, Trump again offered an apology for his remarks.
“This was locker room talk,” Trump said, adding that he was not proud of what he had said and that he had already apologized to his family and the country. “I have great respect for women. Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”
The flyover comes on the same day as a visit from Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, who will l hold a rally at 1 p.m. in Charlotte at centerstage@noda, 2315 N Davidson St. Doors opened at 10 a.m. Also on Monday, a “Trump for Women” bus rolled into Charlotte to support the candidate.
The New York Times contributed.
Comments