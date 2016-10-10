Following Panthers visit, artwork commemorating Charleston shooting is coming to Charlotte

An exhibit honoring those killed in the Charleston shootings last summer is coming to the Mint Museum next month.
Leo Twiggs’ nine-painting “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” drew attention this summer when six Carolina Panthers captains visited the TJC Gallery in Spartanburg during training camp.
After the visit, linebacker Thomas Davis encouraged his other teammates to visit the gallery to experience, as he called it, “some really amazing artwork.”
“It really puts things into perspective. It makes you dive deeper into what actually happened, why it happened and what was able to come out of it happening. A big part of those paintings and its focus centered around the Confederate flag, and I think that was one of the things that really stood out to a lot of us,” Davis said.
ESPN produced a segment about the Panthers’ reaction to the exhibit that will air before the team plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night at 8:30.
In a statement Monday, the Charlotte museum said it had been considering hosting the exhibition since August.
But Kathleen Jameson, the museum’s president and CEO, said that the unrest in Charlotte following the shooting of a black civilian named Keith Lamont Scott accelerated the process, since its goal is “to utilize art as a means of fostering an open dialogue about critical issues facing our community.”
The exhibit honors the nine worshipers in the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston who were gunned down by a white supremacist on June 17, 2015. Following the shooting, Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson donated $100,000 to the families of the victims in the aftermath of the shootings, and quarterback Cam Newton visited victims’ families in Charleston.
Twiggs’ work will be on display at the Mint Museum – 2730 Randolph Road – from Nov. 23 through Feb. 19. The museum is in the process of developing relevant programming to accompany the exhibition that “will foster meaningful dialogue around the issues central to Twiggs’ art.”
