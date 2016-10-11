Sidelined by concussion, Cam Newton spotted on scooter before game, without helmet

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday tweeted a photo of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton riding a scooter uptown, hours before his team dropped to 1-4 after losing to the also-struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cam Newton progressing well from concussion. Proof:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2016
Cam on a Segway-like scooter today in downtown Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/3mQESjzNeE
Newton missed the third game of his NFL career after he was drilled by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on a successful 2-point conversion last weekend in Atlanta.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters before the game that Newton participated in some football-specific drills Monday – a sign that Newton continues to progress in the concussion protocol.
While Schefter took the sighting as a good sign that Newton is recovering, others questioned why he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Doug Miller: 704-358-5107, @DougObserver
Comments