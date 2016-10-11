Panther Tracks

Sidelined by concussion, Cam Newton spotted on scooter before game, without helmet

By Doug Miller and Roland Wilkerson

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday tweeted a photo of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton riding a scooter uptown, hours before his team dropped to 1-4 after losing to the also-struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton missed the third game of his NFL career after he was drilled by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on a successful 2-point conversion last weekend in Atlanta.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters before the game that Newton participated in some football-specific drills Monday – a sign that Newton continues to progress in the concussion protocol.

While Schefter took the sighting as a good sign that Newton is recovering, others questioned why he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton concussion

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says if he were a defensive player in same situation he would have "taken the shot" that Atlanta linebacker Deion Jones did on play that gave Cam Newton the concussion.

