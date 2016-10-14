Panther QB Cam Newton isn’t talking, but he is posting Jim Rohn quotes ahead of Sunday’s Saints game

Panthers QB Cam Newton returned to the practice field Wednesday but didn’t really talk with reporters, although he did make a joke.
On his social media Instagram account, however, Newton posted a quote from the late well known motivation speaker Jim Rohn:
“Don’t wish it was easier, wish you were better. Don’t wish for less problems, wish for more skills.”
Rohn’s full quote also includes one more sentence -- “Don't wish for less challenge, wish for more wisdom” -- but the words certainly can apply to Carolina’s situation right now.
The reigning NFC champs are 1-4 and in danger of falling out of the playoff race if they don’t win in New Orleans Sunday.
