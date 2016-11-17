Panthers’ Thursday night game will feature special uniforms, a Cubs pitcher and more

The Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints tonight at 8:25 at Bank of America Stadium, and the home team is doing all it can to make sure it’s an entertaining night, despite the Panthers’ less-than-stellar record.
Here are some things to look forward to tonight uptown and beyond:
▪ Smokn’ Aces, quarterback Cam Newton’s food truck, will be at the NBC Sports Bus from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park. Later, it will be parked at the Roaring Riot tailgate on Cedar Street near Draught from 5:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
▪ Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (not to be confused with the NASCAR driver Carl Edwards) will pound the ceremonial Keep Pounding drum. Edwards is a native of Prosperity, S.C., and played for the Hickory Crawdads before moving onto the majors.
▪ The Panthers will be wearing their electric blue “Color Rush” pants and jerseys, a combination they also wore last season on Thanksgiving Day, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 33-14.
▪ The Panthers will honor 10 high school student-athletes from the Carolinas (dubbed the “High School Community Captain” class) who have excelled in their respective sport, in the classroom and in their community, Panthers community relations director Riley Fields said.
▪ The Thursday night game will be live streamed via Twitter – through the app or at www.tnf.twitter.com. The prime-time game can also be watched on NBC.
