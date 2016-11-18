Carolina Panthers to host holiday tree lighting Nov. 23

The Carolina Panthers will host their third annual tree lighting Nov. 23 at Bank of America Stadium.
A night of free festivities from 6-7:30 includes appearances by Sir Purr, the TopCats, the Purrcussion drumline, holiday music and photos with Santa, the Panthers said in a statement Friday.
The tree will be located outside the stadium on the corner of Mint and Graham streets.
Those interested may want consider arriving early. Last year, an estimated 5,000 fans showed up to see Panthers players, their children, owner Jerry Richardson and his wife, the TopCats, Sir Purr and Santa.
Comments